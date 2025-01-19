Champions Trophy 2025: Gavaskar picks Pakistan as favourites to win

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has picked Pakistan as the favourites to win the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, as defending champions, are set to host the eight-team tournament in the February-March window this year.

India will play their games in the UAE after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan lifted the trophy in 2017 after defeating arch-rivals India in the blockbuster final at the Oval.

The archrivals will face off in the high-voltage game of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named Pakistan as the favourites to lift the trophy due to the home advantage.

“The tag of favourites should be given to the home team Pakistan as it’s not easy to beat any team in their home conditions. India lost in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 but before that they put up clinical performances and won ten matches on the trot. Hence, I feel Pakistan are the favourites for the upcoming tournament,” Sunil Gavaskar told an Indian media outlet.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh,

The hosts will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19.

They will then face archrivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

The defending champions will play their third and final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27.