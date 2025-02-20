Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam’s slow-paced knock in CT 2025 opener

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has criticised star batter Babar Azam over his slow-paced inning in the opening Champions Trophy 2025 game against New Zealand.

Opening the inning for Pakistan after being put to chase 321-run, Babar Azam found it hard to middle the ball while he also failed to regularly rotate the strike.

The star Pakistan batter scored 64 off 90 balls and could not hit a boundary between 15 and 32 overs.

The inning has been severely criticised by fans and former Pakistan cricketers, with several suggesting that the slow-paced inning cost Pakistan their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was among the cricketers who expressed their displeasure over the inning played by Babar Azam.

Read more: ‘Babar still plays ODI cricket from 1980s’

Speaking on a private TV channel, he said that the former Pakistan captain was not taking risks despite being the settled batter.

“I don’t want 60 off 90 balls from my main player. I’d rather have him getting 35 off 30 balls and get out instead of getting 64 off 90 balls. It’s not on in this day and age,” said Wasim Akram.

Akram went on to point out that vice-captain Salman Agha took risks from the beginning of his inning while Babar Azam lacked intent to take on the chase.

“Babar was the set batter but it was Salman who was taking the risk,” he said.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan registered an unwanted record during their game against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025, with 22/2 in the first ten overs, their lowest score in the first powerplay in ODIs at home.

Pakistan’s top order batters, including Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman and captain Mohammad Rizwan played 164 balls collectively and scored 97 runs.

These four players played 108 dot balls in the innings, while the rest of the batters played 37 dot balls while facing 120 balls.