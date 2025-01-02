Champions Trophy 2025: Shane Watson laments India’s absence from Pakistan

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has voiced his disappointment over India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a candid discussion during the ICC Champions Trophy Tour in Sydney, Watson expressed regret over the missed opportunity to witness the iconic India-Pakistan rivalry unfold in Pakistan.

“It’s unfortunate things have turned out this way, but everyone loves watching India-Pakistan games,” Watson said, reflecting on the rivalry that has always captured the imaginations of cricket fans worldwide.

The 42-year-old also shared his personal connection to Pakistan, reminiscing about his time playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2019. Watson, who had previously played in Pakistan in 2005, said, “It was one of the highlights of my career. To go to Pakistan after a long time and see the love and joy they have for cricket was incredible. They were starved of world-class live cricket.”

Shane Watson said how significant it would have been for Pakistan to host such a major event, saying, “It’s going to be huge for Pakistan cricket fans to watch world-class players in their country.”

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place from February 19 to March 9, will feature matches in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, with India’s matches being relocated to neutral venues in the UAE due to security concerns. The tournament will showcase eight teams: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, and Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa in Group B.

Watson is hopeful that the Champions Trophy 2025, despite the absence of India, will still bring immense excitement to Pakistan cricket fans.

“This tournament will light up Pakistan. It’s going to be a special event for the country and its cricket fans,” he concluded.