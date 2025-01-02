Fakhar Zaman likely to join Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan’s star left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman is likely to be called for Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

As teams begin finalising their squads, reports suggest that Pakistan, the defending champions, is preparing with a balanced lineup consisting of seven batsmen, four fast bowlers, three spinners and one wicketkeeper. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan is expected to be the sole wicketkeeper in Pakistan’s squad.

The 34-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 82 international One-Day matches, remains subject to fitness requirements under his central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The left-handed batsman was not included in the squads for the tours of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

However, he recently showcased his form in the Champions T20 tournament, amassing 303 runs at an average of 30.30 across ten matches, including two half-centuries.

Earlier, during an interview with a private media outlet, the left-handed batter dispelled the reports about him criticising the PCB over the decision to rest Babar Azam.

“Later on, I did think it would have been better if I didn’t do it [the tweet]. But people misunderstood that I criticised the board’s decision, which is 100% wrong,” he said when asked if he could have avoided such a tweet.

Fakhar Zaman mentioned that his tweet was for journalists and former cricketers who were asking to drop the star batter from the Pakistan squad.

Zaman mentioned that he had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a two-month rest as he was unwell.