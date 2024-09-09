Champions Trophy: ICC delegation to visit Pakistan next week

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is likely to Pakistan next week to review the arrangements for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The 50-over tournament will be played in February and March next year in Pakistan, who are also the defending champions.

The visiting delegation includes heads and representatives from different departments within the ICC.

The inspection team will also discuss matters pertaining to the schedule, practice matches, venues, and ticketing of the tournament.

The PCB officials will brief the delegation about the upgrade of the venues for the global premium tournament.

Sources said that the ICC will share its schedule with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) within two days.

The ICC’s inspection will review the arrangements for the upcoming tournament and will visit all three venues in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of the three venues – Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium – that will host the mega spectacle.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Stadium in Karachi are scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.