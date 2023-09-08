Asim Azhar Unveils “Chand Mahiya” – A Captivating Melodic Masterpiece

Renowned singer-songwriter Asim Azhar has once again graced the music world with his latest single, “Chand Mahiya.”

Asim Azhar, who has been garnering international acclaim for his music, shared his thoughts on “Chand Mahiya.” He stated, “This song is a labor of love. I wanted to create something that would connect with people on a deep, emotional level. ‘Chand Mahiya’ is not just a song; it’s an experience, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens to it.”

The song’s direction and production, under Asim Azhar’s guidance, are nothing short of exceptional. The music video, shot against breathtaking backdrops, adds an extra layer of visual enchantment to the song. “Chand Mahiya” is a testament to Azhar’s commitment to delivering a holistic audio-visual experience to his fans.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, and Universal Label invites music enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the magic of Asim Azhar’s latest creation.

Chand Mahiya is a romantic ballad that touches the soul, a testament to Azhar’s ability to create timeless music.