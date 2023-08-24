How Chandrayaan-3 shocked movie lovers

Hollywood fans were shocked to know that the budget of India’s historic space mission Chandrayaan-3 was less than that of the Oscar-winning film ‘Interstellar.’

India landed its ‘Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon’s south pole, becoming only the fourth nation ever to accomplish such a feat on Wednesday.

With the swift landing, India also became the first nation in the world to reach the moon’s south pole.

‘Chandrayaan-3’ is aimed at the lunar south pole, a region with water ice, or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.

A Twitter page named Newsthink stated ‘Interstellar‘, directed by renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan, was filmed against a budget of $165 million, whereas the Indian government spent $75 million on the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Kinda crazy when you realize India’s budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M)😯🚀 #Chandrayaan3 #moonlanding pic.twitter.com/r2ejJWbKwJ — Newsthink (@Newsthink) August 21, 2023

‘Interstellar‘ followed a farmer and ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper and a team of researchers assigned to find a new planet for humans when Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future.

The film had a stellar cast with the likes of A-listers Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Ellen Burstyn, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Caine and others.