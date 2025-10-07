Chanel Spring 2026: Matthieu Blazy’s debut receives reaction after evening runway show

In a recent event, Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy kicked off his design reboot of the century-old French fashion house on October 6, Monday. The evening runway show, featuring dropped waists and long, button-up shirts, capped months of mounting suspense.

In December, 41-year-old Matthieu Blazy, fashion’s most sought-after position, was part of a wave of new designers brought on by brands aiming to captivate inflation-weary consumers.

Blazy’s debut at the Grand Palais in Paris attracted large crowds dressed in the brand’s signature Tweed—the famous logo with interlocking C logo visible on heels, jewellery, and handbags.

Inside, the expansive glass and steel exposition hall with massive glowing planets hanging above.

During the show, models walked down the runway, adorned in low-waist shirts, silk tops, and elongated twin sets with frayed edges.

The red carpet featured adorned in the piles of colourful feathers with extra flounce and shimmery knitwear. Models walked down the aisle with Chanel’s classic leather bags. They also showcased other brands, known for their crushed versions in gold and silver exposed seams and opened flaps.

Towards the end of the show, the audience of over 2,000 gave a prolonged standing ovation, and Blazy bowed in gratitude.

Blazy joined Chanel from Kering-owned Bottega Veneta, following the longtime line of Virginie Viard. Viard left the industry after a prolonged collaboration with the creative force behind the modern revival of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, until he passed away in 2019.

Notably, Paris Fashion Week ends on October 7, along with a month of shows in NewYork, London, and Milan. The show featured Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and Balenciaga.