Change in schedule: Summer holidays in Punjab schools to begin from This date

LAHORE: In a revised schedule, the Punjab government on Monday announced early summer holidays for all public and private schools due to the prevailing heatwave.

According to a notification, all government and private schools in Punjab will be closed from May 25 till August 15.

In a statement, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said a large number of private schools contacted the government regarding early summer holidays.

He further said that the private schools holding examinations have been allowed to open this week.

Earlier, the govt announced that all the public and private schools of Punjab will remain closed from June 1 until August 14, 2024 due to summer vacations.

“All public and private schools throughout Punjab shall remain closed from Saturday, 1st June 2024, to Wednesday, 14th August 2024, for summer vacation,” the notification stated.

It further added that “all schools in the province shall reopen with effect from Thursday 15th August, 2024.”

Heatwave alert

The Met office said due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degree C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 6 to 8 degrees C from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from May 21 to 27.