Watch: Change of guard ceremony held to mark Defence Day

KARACHI: An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Monday morning to mark Defence Day.

Smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum.

Air Marshal Qaiser Khan, who graced the occasion as chief guest, offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath at the Mazar.

Pakistan is marking Defence and Martyrs’ Day today to pay tribute to the martyrs and ghazis.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This year’s Defense and Martyrs’ Day theme is “Our martyrs our pride, a salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds.”