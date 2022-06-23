Changes in voter lists before Punjab by elections challenged in LHC

LAHORE: Changes made in voter lists before by elections in Punjab, have been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

A citizen Muneer Ahmed, has filed a plea in the high court, in which the Chief Election Commissioner and provincial election commissioner have been made respondents.

“The election commission has amended the voter lists before by elections, which is against the law,” according to the petition. “This step of the election commission could result rigging in by elections,” it argued. “Holding free and fair elections is the responsibility of the election commission,” the petitioner argued.

The petitioner has sought the high court’s order for the election commission to restore the votes of all voters to their actual places.

It is to be mentioned here that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP de-seated 25 dissident members of the PTI, who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election, including five members on reserved seats.

