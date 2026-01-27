Channing Tatum confirms surprise cameo in Magic Mike Live New York show

Channing Tatum is teasing that New York City audiences could be in for an unforgettable surprise when Magic Mike Live opens its doors near Times Square later this year.

Speaking at a press conference on January 20, the actor and producer revealed that he is seriously considering making an unannounced cameo during the New York run of the hit live show, which is inspired by his blockbuster Magic Mike film franchise.

“I won’t advertise it,” Tatum said when asked whether fans could expect to see him step on stage. “it, I’ll tell you that. It’ll just happen. I’m definitely not gonna be like, ‘I’m going on tonight, guys! Everybody shows up!’ I’m just gonna pop out and show out.”

“That’ll be really rad. I definitely will pop up and show out at some point,” he added.

Tatum, who created and directs Magic Mike Live, said performing in his own show has been a long-standing goal. While he has attended performances in cities such as Las Vegas and London, he explained that circumstances previously prevented him from joining the cast onstage.

“So, I’m still waiting to get my chance to go on stage in my own show. …because it’s a really good routine!” he added.

Magic Mike Live, created and directed by Tatum, begins performances October 8, with an official opening night set for October 22.