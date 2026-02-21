Channing Tatum debuts fresh look at red carpet after shoulder surgery

Surgery hasn’t slowed down Hollywood star Channing Tatum, who made a confident return to the spotlight at the premiere of Josephine during the 76th Berlin International Film Festival on Friday.

The 45-year-old actor appeared alongside co-star Gemma Chan, stepping onto the red carpet in a sleek black pinstripe suit featuring a collarless jacket and wide-leg trousers. He paired the look with black leather loafers, presenting a minimalist yet striking style.

The appearance came just one day after Tatum shared a glimpse of the scar from recent shoulder surgery. Earlier this month, he revealed he underwent a procedure to treat a separated shoulder, posting from his hospital bed, “Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in.”

While his recovery drew attention, it was Tatum’s refreshed appearance that sparked buzz online. Sporting a clean buzz cut and freshly shaven face, the Magic Mike star drew praise from fans on social media, with many complimenting his youthful look and classic tailoring.

Tatum and Chan also posed together for photographers, prompting fans to describe the duo as “looking like royalty” on the red carpet.

The father of one — who shares daughter Everly, 12, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — is having a busy year despite the recent surgery.