Channing Tatum has fully embraced his role as an Erling Haaland lookalike as he joined Norway supporters during the country’s FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against France.

On Friday, June 26, the Magic Mike star was spotted at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, wearing Norway’s No. 9 jersey and a long blond wig inspired by the Manchester City striker.

Blending into the sea of Norwegian fans, Channing Tatum enthusiastically cheered from near the pitch as Norway took on France in their final Group I match.

The playful appearance comes just days after the actor starred alongside Haaland in a Nike short film promoting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the campaign, Tatum plays the football star’s “stunt double,” sporting the same blond wig and Norway kit while humorously stepping into Haaland’s shoes.

The action-packed short film features some of football’s biggest stars alongside celebrities including Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, LISA and Young Miko.

The campaign follows a Hollywood director attempting to create a perfectly scripted football movie, only for the players to abandon the script and let their creativity take over, reinforcing Nike’s message that the best football is played on instinct.

Channing Tatum appeared to carry that spirit into the stands, where he mingled with supporters and celebrated Norway throughout the match.

He was not the only Hollywood star enjoying the World Cup atmosphere. Earlier in the week, celebrities including Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton were also seen attending matches.