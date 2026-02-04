Channing Tatum posts hospital images — Fans react to his injury

Channing Tatum has gone under the knife after suffering a separated shoulder, the actor confirmed on social media Tuesday, February 3.

He shared a black-and-white photo from his hospital bed showing himself in a gown and cap, preparing for surgery.

In his post, Channing Tatum acknowledged that the procedure would be difficult but expressed determination to face the challenge. Fans and friends quickly sent their support, including his girlfriend, Inka Williams, who encouraged him in the comments.

Tatum later provided more details on Instagram Stories. He shared an X-ray showing two broken bones in his upper arm and shoulder, identifying the injury as a separated shoulder.

A follow-up post revealed the surgical repair: a large screw now holding the bones together. Channing Tatum described it as a “screwed shoulder,” sharing the image with a hint of humor despite the serious procedure.

The actor has not specified exactly how he sustained the injury, though he is known for performing many of his own stunts. In September, he had discussed another injury with Variety, a leg injury sustained during the shooting of Avengers: Doomsday, set to release in December 2026.

At the time, he had to rely on his stunt double for many of the heavier scenes and was preparing for intensive physical therapy.

Channing Tatum also reflected on the realities of getting older while maintaining a physically demanding career. He admitted that while his body sometimes struggles with injuries, he still feels much younger mentally and is determined to push through recovery.

Despite the setbacks, Channing Tatum remains actively engaged with fans, sharing his recovery process and maintaining transparency about the challenges of filming action-heavy roles. The surgery marks another chapter in his long-running commitment to performing physically intense work on screen.