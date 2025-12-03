Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan divorce settlement details revealed

Financial information regarding Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s divorce settlement has reportedly been disclosed.

It has been considered that the ex-duo was once one of the showbiz’s hottest couples before their split back in 2018.

The couple married in 2009, having met on the set of Step in 2006, but the storybook marriage came to an end in 2018.

Six months following their separation, Jenna Dewan filed for divorce in 2018, a few years before the pandemic.

The ex-partners have since been battling over finances, with Jenna’s legal expert claiming it was co-financed with marital monies while they were married to each other; they both also disagreed about the earnings received from the subsequent franchise.

In fact, the actress asked for half of the earnings, but the actor’s legal team claimed he had never withheld money from her.

According to newly released records, the former couple is now enrolled in the Screen Actors Guild-Producers Pension Plan, which provides each party 50% of the other’s retirement benefits earned solely during their marriage.

Furthermore, the pair additionally shares joint custody of their daughter, born in 2013; both fellow actors notably moved on with their lives, dating other people.