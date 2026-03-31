Channing Tatum opens up about emotional toll of shoulder injury recovery

Channing Tatum is getting candid about the physical and emotional toll of his recent shoulder surgery, revealing that his recovery journey has been far from easy.

In a video shared on Instagram on March 30, the 45-year-old actor admitted he has been “mentally up and down” while healing from a separated shoulder that required emergency surgery earlier this year.

Calling the experience one of the most challenging periods of his life, Tatum said he has faced “the lowest of the lows” during the process.

“It’s a good day, finally. This has been a rough one. I’ve been mentally up and down in my head more than I think I’ve ever been in my life,” he said.

He showed his shoulder in the sunlight, noting that the scar is healing well and becoming less noticeable. He also revealed that he is beginning to regain mobility, though the process hasn’t been without setbacks.

“The scar is actually healing up pretty nice. I’m getting some mobility back. It’s atrophied so much though. I feel like a toddler in the gym,” the actor said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Tatum further wrote in the caption, “This one has been the lowest of the lows. But starting to come out the other side. Feeling better than i have in months mentally. 6 weeks till we start the isle of Mann TT motorcycle love story. So let the grind begin.”

The Magic Mike star first revealed his injury in early February, posting from a hospital bed and acknowledging the difficult road ahead. Weeks later, he showed the reality of recovery by sharing a photo of his healing scar, which appeared more intense than he had initially expected.