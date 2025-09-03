Channing Tatum reflects on 'painful' Jenna Dewan divorce

Hollywood star Channing Tatum opens up on his difficult and ‘painful’ split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, after nine years of marriage.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, actor Channing Tatum, 45, who finalised his divorce with estranged wife Jenna Dewan, 44, last September, six years after they parted ways, gets honest about the pain of the split, with a child in the equation.

“Jenna and I are good now, but it was a painful break to have that fall apart, especially being so young,” Tatum said. “We tried to keep it together, tried for a year and a half.”

Although it’s in the ‘past’, the ‘Blink Twice’ actor, who co-parents their only daughter, Everly, 12, with Dewan, confessed, “But it’s really tough not to have your daughter half the time. I wish I could just have her all the time.”

Notably, Tatum and Dewan, who fell for each other on the sets of their dance film ‘Step Up’, got married in 2009 and welcomed their first child in 2013. They announced their separation in 2018, before he filed for divorce.

Also Read: Channing Tatum teases major changes to his Gambit in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Both Tatum and Dewan have since moved on in their life.

He dated singer Jessie J for a couple of years before starting a relationship with fellow actor Zoe Kravitz. They got engaged in 2023, but called it off last October. As of 2025, Tatum is dating model Inka Williams.

On the other hand, Dewan got engaged to actor Steve Kazee in 2020. The couple share two kids together: son Callum, 5, and daughter Rhiannon, 1.