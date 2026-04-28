Channing Tatum has sparked conversation online after sharing a cryptic poem about anxiety and emotional conflict, just days after news broke that his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz is engaged to Harry Styles.

The actor posted the poem, “My Brain and Heart Divorced” by John Roedel, on Instagram, offering a reflective look at inner turmoil. The piece describes a split between the mind and heart, portraying the strain of anxiety through a metaphorical “divorce” between the two.

In the poem, the narrator explains how the brain and heart “share custody,” highlighting a sense of emotional imbalance and disconnection. While Tatum did not add any personal commentary, the timing of the post quickly drew attention from fans, many linking it to recent developments in his personal life.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz ended their relationship in October 2024 after three years together, calling off their engagement. The split was largely kept private, with both maintaining a low profile regarding the reasons behind their breakup.

Meanwhile, Kravitz has entered a new chapter. Reports suggest that Styles recently proposed with a striking diamond ring, and sources claim the actress said yes without hesitation.

Insiders have described the couple as deeply connected, with Harry Styles said to be “completely smitten.” Bottom of Form