Channing Tatum responds to Jax Taylor's roommates claims

Hollywood star Channing Tatum has finally addressed the repeated claims by fellow actor Jax Taylor that the two were roommates in the early 2000s.

In his new interview, Channing Tatum, 45, revealed that he stayed in several model apartments during his early career days; however, he does not remember living with Jax Taylor, 46, ever.

“Absolutely not! I don’t think I ever roommated with him,” Tatum said about the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum, who first made headlines back in 2013, when he claimed to share a room with the ‘Blink Twice’ actor, when he moved from Miami to New York in 2002.

Tatum also explained, “They’ll throw you in a model house that has just like a bed. I got kicked out of my first model house. I got in a fight with one of the guys.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Notably, Taylor reiterated his claims once again when he said a few years ago, “Those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town. They’re basically like dorm rooms with bunk beds. A tiny room with bunk beds and a bathroom.”

“Channing was one of six guys in our room,” he added and claimed that Tatum was the one who ‘got famous real quick’ with a popular commercial, which launched his on-camera career, and moved out of the shared room.