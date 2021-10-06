‘Charged’ parking: Who allowed extortion, humiliation of people? SHC asks

KARACHI: The Sindh high court has Wednesday heard a case over charged parking and grilled authorities over how and why some men were allowed to extort people for parking their vehicles in the city, ARY News reported.

By what law it is allowed to charge masses for letting them park vehicles in the city? Asks Sindh High Court (SHC) from the various offices responsible for land matters, law and order and traffic management.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has demanded an answer from District Municipal Corporations (DMCs), Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic Police and others on the matter.

End this extortion of people in the name of authorized charged parking, said the high court judge. The places that are dedicated for charged parking must be notified, judge said.

Will you begin charging people tomorrow for parking their vehicles outside their houses as well? The bench asked authorities. People only pay Rs20-30 to spared themselves the humiliation they are subjected to upon refusal to pay, it said.

Bikers will have to install side mirrors under new rules

Separately yesterday, in a step towards reducing road accidents, the Sindh government on Tuesday made it mandatory for every motorcyclist to install side mirrors on motorbikes.

This was stated by Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, as he was briefing media about the decisions taken in a provincial cabinet meeting held with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a chair.

Saeed Ghani said the cabinet had approved the proposal to amend the Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 under which it has been made compulsory that every two-wheeler in the province should have side mirrors.

