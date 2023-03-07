Charges framed against accused in Nasla Tower case

KARACHI: An anti-corruption court framed charges against accused including a former director of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in Nasla Tower case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Former director SBCA Safdar Magsi and director design department Farhan Qaisar were among those 18 indicted in the case.

The court issued notices to anti-corruption officials and witnesses of the case. The anti-corruption court has summoned witnesses and the investigation officer on March 25.

The court had earlier declared four accused including former DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka as proclaimed offenders. Khair Mohammad and Islam Ahmed were among other absconders.

Overall, 23 accused including Manzoor Qadir Kaka were nominated in the case. The accused were alleged of providing 262 square yards of the state land to Nasla Tower project.

The proceedings were initiated against accused on the orders of the Supreme Court.

It is to be noted that the Former Chief Justice supreme court of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had ordered demolition of the residential building Nasla Tower on Karachi’s Shara-e-Quaideen on June 28, 2021.

Following the directives of the apex court demolition of Nasla Tower began by the local administration on November 24, 2021.

Police had registered an FIR against Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), and a housing society over irregularities in construction of Nasla Tower in December 2021, on the court orders.

