Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc recently made a heartwarming confession – he’s a huge fan of Taylor Swift.

The Ferrari driver attended with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Milan, Italy, alongside his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux and fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly. Leclerc couldn’t get enough of Swift’s performance, even receiving friendship bracelets from fans and showing them off to his girlfriend.

The Formula 1 driver, known for his love of music, was spotted enjoying the concert with Gasly, who revealed they accidentally met at the event.

“We didn’t even talk with Charles before the concert… so it was pretty cool,” Gasly shared. Leclerc’s Swiftie moment is a refreshing break from his high-speed racing life.

Leclerc’s affectionate gestures, like fetching water for Alexandra, showcased his caring side. The concert was a fun night out for the F1 duo, and fans are loving the wholesome vibes.

Charles Leclerc is a Monégasque racing driver competing in Formula One for Ferrari. Born on October 16, 1997, he’s been making waves in the racing world with his impressive skills.

Leclerc was runner-up in the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship in 2022 with Ferrari and has won eight Grands Prix across nine seasons.

Some of his notable achievements include:

Youngest Polesitter: He became the second-youngest polesitter in Formula One history at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix Winner: Leclerc won his home Grand Prix in 2024, becoming the first Monégasque driver to do so since 1931.

Ferrari Driver: He joined Ferrari in 2019, partnering with Sebastian Vettel, and has been with the team ever since.

Leclerc’s recent performance was impressive, topping the times for Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in the Miami Grand Prix practice session.