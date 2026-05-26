Charles Spencer and wife welcome new family member

Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer and Bride Cat Jarman Announce Adorable New Arrival at Althorp, Just days after celebrating their surprise wedding in the United States, Charles Spencer and his new wife, Dr. Cat Jarman, have returned home to a delightful surprise.

The 9th Earl Spencer, 61, took to social media to announce a heartwarming addition to their family at the historic Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire: the birth of a baby alpaca.

A Special Name for a Special Gift

The newlyweds have named the newborn female alpaca Sedona, a sweet nod to the stunning Arizona desert town where they tied the knot on May 15.

Sharing a video of the fluffy newborn on his Instagram account, Princess Diana’s younger brother expressed his joy over the estate’s latest resident.

“Welcome to the world, Sedona!” the Earl wrote. “This beautiful alpaca cria (baby) was born this morning, and has been happily up and about for most of the day, settling into life here under her mother Tyra’s watchful eye.”

His new bride, a renowned Norwegian archaeologist and author, was equally thrilled by the surprise homecoming present.

“What a wedding present to come back to!” Cat Jarman, 43, shared on her own social media page. “The first of our little crias was born this morning. Meet Tyra’s baby Sedona. She’s impossibly tiny but doing really well.”

From Podcast Cohosts to Newlyweds

The arrival of baby Sedona caps off a whirlwind month for the couple. Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman first connected professionally in 2021 when the Earl was asked to review her nonfiction book, River Kings.

Their shared love for history quickly blossomed into a close friendship and a successful creative partnership. The duo, alongside Reverend Richard Coles, co-host the popular history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives and have frequently collaborated on archaeological digs.

In a joint statement released shortly after their intimate, low-key wedding ceremony backdropped by Sedona’s famous Cathedral Rock, the couple reflected on their journey:

The Evolution: “We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection.”

The Bond: “Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

The marriage marks the fourth for Earl Spencer—whose high-profile divorce from Karen Spencer was finalized in late 2025—and a fresh chapter for Jarman.

With a historic portrait of the Duc de Chevreuse recently returning to the Althorp Picture Gallery and a newborn alpaca exploring the grounds, the Spencer estate is bursting with new life as the newlyweds settle into their married life together.