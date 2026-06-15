Charles Spencer shares throwback amid royal family drama

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has sparked internet chatter after sharing a rare, nostalgia-filled family photo on social media. The timing of the post has led royal enthusiasts to wonder if the Earl is sending a subtle, cryptic message to King Charles III and Prince William following recent royal event snubs.

A Rare Glimpse Into the Spencer Family History

Taking to his official Instagram account, Earl Spencer posted a never-before-seen family portrait captured at Althorp House. The historic photograph dates back to May 1989, taken during a grand celebration for his father’s 65th birthday.

The image prominently features a young Princess Diana alongside her family members. Describing the moment, Spencer wrote:

“Large family group for my father’s 65th Birthday Party at @althorphouse in May 1989 – my step siblings William, Rupert and Charlotte at the back from left; and stepbrother Henry up front – with Raine wearing a boldly eye catching floral dress.”

He warmly concluded the caption by remembering it as, “A wonderful evening, celebrating a wonderful man.”

Why Fans Think the Timing Is Cryptic

While the post appears to be a heartwarming trip down memory lane, royal watchers quickly pointed out the deliberate timing of the upload.

The Earl shared the vintage memory just a day after the British Royal Family celebrated King Charles’ official birthday at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were completely absent from the high-profile military parade, fueling ongoing reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were intentionally snubbed from the guest list.

By highlighting a unified family moment from the past right after Prince Harry was sidelined by the institution, critics and fans alike are speculating whether Charles Spencer’s post is a quiet show of solidarity with his nephew Harry—and a gentle reminder to King Charles and Prince William about the importance of family bonds.