Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and brother of the late Princess Diana, has announced plans to host a banquet at his historic Althorp estate following a sports victory by the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Spencer revealed that he had made a agreement with the team two months earlier during a casual gathering on the grounds.

“Two months ago Cat & I had the Northants County Cricket team for a barbecue at Althorp — I promised them that if they won the T20 Trophy they could come back for a proper banquet in the House,” Spencer wrote. “Well done on your victory this evening — delighted to make good my promise very soon!”

A Celebratory Moment at Althorp Estate

The Northamptonshire team’s recent victory triggers a formal celebration inside Althorp House, the Spencer family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England. The 13,000-acre estate, which has belonged to the Spencer family for over 500 years, regularly hosts local community groups, cultural events, and historical gatherings.

The upcoming banquet highlights Spencer’s continued involvement with local athletics and regional organization partnerships in Northamptonshire.

Spencer’s social media update coincided with media speculation surrounding his nephew, Prince Harry. UK tabloid outlets recently reported that the Duke of Sussex visited or planned to visit Althorp House to pay respects at the final resting place of his mother, Princess Diana, who is buried on an island within the estate’s Oval Lake.

While reports suggested Harry may have traveled to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, no official confirmation has been issued by either the Sussex estate or Earl Spencer.

Despite the sensationalized headlines connecting the two events, Spencer’s announcement remains strictly focused on honoring his sports pledge to the local cricket squad.