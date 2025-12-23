Charli Chaplin's grand daughter starred as villain in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

The granddaughter of silent film legend Charlie Chaplin, Oona Chaplin, starred as the villain Varang in the new instalment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

As anticipation raved up for the film, she remembered the duality of carrying such a famous name while forging her own path in the acting world.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Chaplin revealed that she once thought of changing her name after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to fully embrace her acting career.

She expressed mixed emotions about her family legacy, acknowledging the opportunities it has provided her. “It’s been a journey to feel deserving, because I know that doors have opened for me that potentially wouldn’t have opened if I weren’t associated with this brilliant man,” she stated. “It’s definitely tricky to feel undeserving of the place you’re in”.

Over time, Chaplin’s perspective shifted from guilt to gratitude. She added, “If all my purpose in this realm is for people to say, ‘Oh, Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter,’ and they Google him and watch a movie of his, then I’m happy because he’s such a genius”.

With a family lineage steeped in performance, her mother, Geraldine Chaplin, is also an accomplished actress. Oona has been working professionally since 2007, earning recognition for roles in Game of Thrones, Taboo, The Crimson Field, and Black Mirror.

Now, she joined the ranks of a major Hollywood production, navigating the spotlight of the Avatar franchise. While her surname may attract attention, Chaplin emphasises her commitment to the work itself, believing that honouring her grandfather’s legacy means accepting it with humility and dedication and creating new stories for contemporary audiences.