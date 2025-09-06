Charli XCX earns praise for acting debut in 'Erupcja'

British singer Charlotte Emma Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, has impressed viewers as well as her co-stars, as she sheds off her popstar persona to make an acting debut with ‘Erupcja’.

While she has previously played her fictional versions on-screen, Charli XCX is now officially in her acting era, as the pop star makes a debut with Pete Ohs’ drama flick ‘Erupcja’, which she also co-writes the screenplay for, with her co-stars, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Gora and Will Madden.

As Charli joined her co-stars on the red carpet of the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, ahead of the film’s world premiere on Friday, both Harris and Gora had only amazing things to say in favour of the ‘Brat’ hitmaker.

“I think that people see her as this very cool girl, guarded, with shades, with a mask on, [but] the quickness with which she wanted to take the mask off and the way that she does lyrically, when you listen to a song like Sympathy Is a Knife or Everything Is Romantic, and you see the core of her beyond the mask,” he said. “I think she brought that core out on her face and in her performance in such a rich way from day one.”

"We only had her for 10 days, and it was the first 10 days she ever shot a film, so it's really magical that like we got this experience with her," Harris gushed. Moreover, Gora, who plays Nel, the childhood best friend of the singer's character Bethany, added, "She is such a badass. She comes in to work, and we do the work really effortlessly and supportively and together."

Despite earning great reviews at TIFF 2025, ‘Erupcja’ is yet to get a theatrical or streaming release date.