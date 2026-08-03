Charli XCX celebrates 34th birthday with star-studded party

Charli XCX celebrated her 34th birthday with a star-studded party after delivering a headline-making performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, capping off a weekend filled with music, fashion and special guest appearances.

The singer, who headlined one of the festival’s biggest nights, shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, posting photos of herself blowing out the candles on a sleek black birthday cake while surrounded by friends and fellow artists.

“Happy birthday to moi!!!! all i wanna do for the rest of my life is follow my dreamsssssssss <3333,” Charli wrote in the caption accompanying the post.

Among those celebrating with the singer was Olivia Rodrigo, who wished her a happy birthday by commenting, “hbd queen.”

For the occasion, Charli wore a custom black-and-white micro dress by Empath featuring a wide neckline, open back and loose sleeves. She completed the look with matching shorts, black fishnet tights, a studded belt, a Chrome Hearts cross pendant and chunky rings.

The birthday celebration followed Charli’s energetic Lollapalooza performance, where she performed in a series of custom stage outfits curated by stylist Chris Horan. Her wardrobe included bespoke designs by James Walker and Jing Hé, along with a vintage John Galliano trench coat sourced from Aralda Vintage.

Earlier in the festival weekend, Charli also surprised fans by joining Lorde on stage during the New Zealand singer’s headlining set.