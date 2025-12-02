Charli XCX confesses about losing “hunger” for music after ‘Brat’

Charli XCX has revealed the reason behind shifting gears to acting after successful music era.

While speaking to Swedish rapper Yung Lean for Dazed magazine’s Winter 2025 Issue, the 33-year-old British pop star revealed she “felt really uninspired by music” and isn’t “hungry to learn about new music” following the release of her hit album Brat.

“[Music has] never inspired me, really,” the singer -whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison – shared.

She further admitted, “I’ve always been more inspired by film. So I think at that point, when I wasn’t feeling particularly inspired by music, I wanted to delve more into a different creative space.”

Charli also shared that the only artists she’s tuning into are Yung Lean, Sophie, AG Cook, Bladee and her husband, The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

The newly-wed singer currently has seven film projects in the pipeline which are 100 Nights of Hero (2025), Sacrifice (2025), Erupcja (2025), Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, The Gallerist, and The Moment (2026) – a mockumentary-style.

One of the most anticipated titles, The Moment – set to release on Jnauray 30 – follows the life of a global pop sensation on her first-ever headline tour where Charli plays a fictional version of herself, poking fun at her Brat era.