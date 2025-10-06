Charli XCX drops cryptic video amid Taylor Swift feud

Amid ongoing speculations of Charli XCX being the main subject of Taylor Swift’s newly released album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, she gave fans a sneak peek at her own creative process by sharing a video from a recording studio.

In a post on X(Formerly known as Twitter), on October 5, Charli XCX shared a video inside a recording studio with an engineer seated facing the mixing board. The video features several string instruments creating a gradual swelling sound, followed by two notes played in quick succession.

Charli, whose birth name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, offered little insight into the musical moment, simply captioning the post with a text-based heart.

Notably, after the release of Taylor Swift’s album on October 3, fans pointed out that the song ‘Actually Romantic’ was a quick interpretation as a response to Charli’s track ‘Sympathy is a Knife’ taken from her 2024 album ‘Brat’.

In Swift’s lyrics, “I heard you call me ‘boring barbie’ when coke’s got you brave”. It further continues with lines “High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face”.

While the ‘Girl, so confusing’ singer describes ‘Sympathy is a Knife’ as a song about her own insecurities, some listeners got curious if the song refers to Swift’s brief romance with The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy.

Whilst the ongoing curiosity among fans, Swift reveals the inspiration behind her creation during the Amazon Music ‘Track by Track Version’ of The Life of a Showgirl.

She said that the song is actually about realising that someone else has a kind of one-sided adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about. She also added, “And all of a sudden they start doing too much, and they start letting you know that, actually, you’ve been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea”.

She continued, “How flattering that someone has made you such a big part of their reality and you didn’t even think about this”. She also added, “It’s actually pretty romantic if you really, really think about it.”