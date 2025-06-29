Charli XCX heats up the stage at Glastonbury

Singer Charli XCX brought her ‘Brat’ to the Glastonbury festival as performed on the fan-favourite numbers in front of thousands of fans.

The singer began her performance by singing ‘365’ and ‘Von dutch’ as a burning Brat sign towered over her shoulder.

Following her sizzling performance on ‘365’ and ‘Von dutch,’ Charli XCX delighted the fans watching her hits, including ‘party 4 u’ and ‘I Love It.’

Speaking from the stage at the Glastonbury festival, the British singer said, “I know I’m meant to have a heart of stone, but this is very f–king emotional right now… Thank you so much, you’re f–king cool. But not as cool as me, b–ch!”

Gracie Abrams was among the stars from the set as Charli XCX named her “Apple” girl and declared her love for Abrams.

Towards the end of her Glastonbury festival performance, the British singer thanked fans for their ongoing support.

“I think you’ve all proven to me that brat is forever, I don’t know who I am if it’s over,” she said.

Her electrifying performance at the festival came months after she swept the BRIT Awards, picking up five prizes.

Charli XCX, who had led nominations, was also named artist of the year and best dance act. Her single ‘Guess’, featuring Billie Eilish, won song of the year beating tracks including the Beatles’ ‘Now and Then’.

The 32-year-old pop star won her first BRIT, songwriter of the Year, earlier this week.