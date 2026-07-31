Charli XCX opens up about husband George Daniel, song 'I’m Afraid'

Charli XCX, also known as Charlotte Emma Aitchison, opened up about her relationship with her husband, George Daniel, which led to her inspiration for her song I’m Afraid, on her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film.

On July 30, during the interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Show, she noted, “‘I’m Afraid’ is a very real song and it’s about George and my relationship, but more specifically my relationship with commitment, I suppose, and why I have a history with that.”

She proceeded to say that The 1975 drummer was “sort of the first person who really understood me so intricately, like my pros and my cons, let’s say.” Charli described herself as “an artist who sometimes is extremely narcissistic, you know what I mean? He knows.”

She also noted, “Sometimes being an artist, you do get to be selfish. It’s like kind of part of the job. You get to be like, I’m not doing that, I’m doing this. I’m doing it my way. I’m canceling this. I’m going to be late. Sorry, by the way. It’s like you get to just be like, ‘ Selfish.

However, the “SS26” singer noted that when you are in a relationship “you don’t really get to be selfish all the time.” She continued, “Or you can, but it shouldn’t be like that. And you kind of have to separate those two parts of your brain. Like, oh, this isn’t the artist brain. This is the like being a good person, loving the person unconditionally”.

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Later in the interview, the Grammy winner said she “wouldn’t be where I am today without” Daniel. She shared, “He just gave me so much confidence in myself because he was able to sort of balance me as a human in our private life, you know?”

The singer added, “I think I owe so much to him because he has helped really allow me to kind of explore these different sides of myself in a way that, sometimes still feels a bit chaotic, but sometimes actually feels quite safe”.

Back in February, Charli said drinks were flowing at her second wedding while on an episode of Feeding Starving Celebrities,

When asked how “lit” she got at her wedding on a scale to 10, she replied, “Oh, babe. Like 20. Like it was really- everyone got so ill. Like, everyone was hungover.” Charli continued, “We were, like, dead on our honeymoon. Dead.”