Charli XCX reveals fears that 'Brat' could be her last album

Pop rebel Charli XCX has opened up about her apprehensions regarding her now-iconic album Brat. Charli XCX confessed that she fears it might be her last.

The 32-year-old hitmaker shared her concerns during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, revealing that she genuinely believed the 2024 record could lead to her being dropped by her label.

“I actually made this record thinking, ‘I actually made this record thinking, ‘OK, I’m just going to do this one for me. Maybe I’m going to get dropped by my label, and that’s fine, ” Charli explained. However, contrary to her fears, Brat went on to define an entire “Brat Summer” and garnered multiple Grammy and BRIT Awards, becoming a cultural phenomenon that influenced politics, fashion and social media.

Now the Apple singer is ready to explore new directions in her music. “I like to work in contrast”, she teased, hinting that her next project will inherently differ from Brat. “I’ve been exploring a lot with strings lately, which I’m really enjoying”.

Charlie also expressed her belief that pop music is entering a bold new era. In an interview with i-D magazine, she noted, “It feels like niche artists like me, Troye Sivan, and Chappell Roan are finally being rewarded. A lot of our music is part of queer culture, and that’s super cool”.