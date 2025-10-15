Charli XCX reveals thoughts on mid-facelift and cosmetic surgery

Charli XCX has shared her evolving views on beauty, revealing that she is contemplating a mid-facelift in the future.

In a recent cover interview with “Vanity Fair”, the 33-year-old pop star expressed her long standing fascination with cosmetic surgery, noting that she has previously used Botox but has since stopped.

Reflecting on her appearance, Charli admitted, “I’m always thinking about how I look and what I would change about my face”. She explained that she often considers what she could “pull and scratch” but tries to stay grounded and not overly fixated on these thoughts.

The singer, known for her hit, “Sympathy is Knife”, revealed that Botox had begun to impact her acting auditions. “I miss it”, she confessed, recalling experiences where her eyebrows reacted unusually in audition tapes due to treatment.

Charlie, who is currently rumoured to be in a feud with Taylor Swift, has faced speculation regarding cosmetic procedures for years. In 2024, injector Molly Bailey compared photos of Charli from 2013 and 2024, suggesting possible enhancements like an eyebrow lift and lip fillers. Charli responded humorously to the speculation, saying “Omg I’m obsessed w this s***,” and joked about needing “more Botox before accepting any awards” in 2023.

Addressing online rumors, Charli stated that she no longer feels the need to correct false claims. “If enough people say that it is true on the internet, it becomes the truth”, she remarked, adding, “Fact checking is dead”.

Furthermore, she acknowledged her tendency to overshare, admitting, “I have a big mouth and I say s*** and sometimes it gets me in trouble”.