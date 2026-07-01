Charli XCX reveals why she doesn't lean into her Indian heritage

Charli XCX has opened up about her mixed-race identity as she revealed why she has never felt comfortable emphasizing her Indian heritage in her public image.

The Grammy-winning pop star – born Charlotte Emma Aitchison – spoke candidly about her upbringing during an appearance on Nicky Reardon’s Nicky at Night podcast.

She explained that growing up with a Scottish father and an Indian mother often left her feeling caught between two worlds.

“I didn’t really feel like I belonged in either side of my family,” the 33-year-old said, reflecting on her childhood in Essex.

Charli XCX recalled feeling like an outsider while spending time with her Indian relatives as well as at school, where she was surrounded by white classmates. Those experiences, she said, continue to shape how she views her identity today.

Discussing a lyric from her upcoming album Music Fashion Film, the singer addressed references to claiming her Indian heritage as a “unique selling point.”

“I feel like there is this world where I could really play that up a lot,” she said. “It doesn’t come naturally to me probably because of the way that I engage with being a mixed person.”

The singer explained that the lyric is part of a broader commentary on the pressures people face to present themselves in ways that are more appealing, particularly on social media.