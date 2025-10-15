Charli XCX speaks up on her mean girl image

British singer-turned-actor Charlotte Emma Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, gets honest about the public’s false perception of her, that she is a ‘bit b*tchy’.

Best known by the mainstream for her chart topper ‘Brat’ persona, it is equally confusing for Charli XCX when audiences attribute her on-stage mean girl image to be her real-life persona.

“It’s fascinating to see how people ingest your personality and spit it back out—what people cling on to, what people miss,” she told a foreign publication in a new interview. “I’m always interested in, like, what does the casual viewer think?”

“They probably think I’m a girl who parties and does drugs and is a little bit b–chy,” Charli admitted.

“I think there is a correlation in that there’s a messiness and a lack of perfection. It’s the combination of talking about those things whilst also embracing them and really struggling with them is what makes me whole,” she explained. “And I think that it makes me honest.”

While the singer likes to believe that she is ‘quite direct and blunt’, she did confess, “I have a big mouth, and I say s–t and sometimes it gets me into trouble.”