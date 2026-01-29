Charli XCX stuns in dramatic corseted dress at Wuthering Heights premiere

Charli XCX brought full period glamour to the red carpet as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights on Wednesday night, January 28.

The singer and songwriter – who has created the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s bold new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel – joined stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi at the world premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

All eyes were on Charli as she arrived in a dramatic corseted gown that marked a striking departure from her signature “Brat” era style.

The eye-catching look featured a structured bodice that cinched her waist and enhanced her silhouette, paired with a voluminous puffball skirt layered with soft tulle.

The contrast between the sculpted middle and the sweeping skirt gave the gown a historical feel that nodded to the film’s moody romantic setting.

Staying true to her edgy aesthetic, Charli avoided traditional polished red carpet beauty in favour of minimal makeup and wavy hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

She added a modern twist with black, 90s-inspired sunglasses, which she later showcased in a sultry social media post ahead of the event.

Released in November, the song House, on which the star collaborated with Velvet Underground rocker, was met with huge praise.

“After being so in the depths of my previous album, I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite,” she previously said of her song.