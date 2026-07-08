Charli XCX’s message to Clairo goes viral

Clairo commented on the brief, yet playful response exchange from Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, and herself.

During the interview, the animated character “Peppa Pig” appeared in Pitchfork’s Over/Under video series, where she gave humorous opinions on a range of topics. During the interview, Peppa described PinkPantheress as “underrated” and praised the singer’s name.

She said, “Her name is Pink? That’s the best name ever!… Maybe she would like me, because I’m pink too. And everyone likes me.” However, when asked about Clairo, Peppa simply replied, “I don’t know her.”

The remark quickly attracted attention online, with fans interpreting it as a playful dig. Clairo later shared on X that Charli XCX had privately messaged her in response, writing, “let’s f**k her up”. PinkPantheress also joined the conversation, posting on X, “ain’t sh*t sweet until you put respect on Clairo”. The exchange also revived discussion about Clairo’s own appearance in Pitchfork‘s Over/Under series in 2019.

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During that interview, the singer joked about Peppa Pig’s height, noting that the cartoon character was reportedly 7 ft 1 in tall and questioning the proportions of the animated series. Despite the observation, Clairo ultimately described Peppa as “underrated”.

The latest exchange has been widely treated by fans as light-hearted online humour rather than a genuine disagreement, with many sharing clips from both interviews across social media platforms.

ain’t shit sweet until you put respect on clairo 💯 https://t.co/p5joVS7QbR — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) July 7, 2026

Clairo also joked that the increased attention arrived at an inconvenient time, suggesting she had nothing new to promote despite the surge in online discussion.