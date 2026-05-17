Charlie Evans has joined the cast of Paradise for its second season, taking on a central role that deepens the show’s political and emotional storyline. The Australian actor and musician plays Jeremy Bradford, the troubled son of a murdered United States president, in the post-apocalyptic thriller available on Hulu and Disney platforms.

The new season premiered on February 23, 2026, with its opening three episodes released at 3am ET and 12am PT. Charlie Evans attended the premiere event at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles alongside the cast, marking the return of one of Hulu’s most-watched serialized dramas.

Jeremy Bradford is portrayed as a character shaped by grief, memory, and unresolved family trauma. The role also incorporates a musical dimension, with Bradford shown to have a strong connection to 1980s and 1990s rock music and memories of sharing those moments with his father.

This aspect aligns closely with Charlie Evans’ own background. Born in Byron Bay, Australia, he grew up in a musical environment before relocating to Los Angeles at the age of 10.

He began performing in theatre groups at the age of six, gaining early stage experience before transitioning into screen acting. His combined experience in music and acting is reflected in the emotional depth of his character.

The series continues to centre on Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins and Julianne Nicholson as Samantha “Sinatra” Redmond, alongside James Marsden as President Cal Bradford and Krys Marshall as Agent Nicole Robinson.

Other returning cast members include Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV, as the show further develops its layered narrative of political collapse and societal tension.

Media coverage has highlighted Evans as a strong addition to the ensemble, noting that his musical background adds authenticity to the character’s portrayal.

His role as Jeremy Bradford places him directly within the core power structure of the series, while also exploring the emotional consequences surrounding the assassination of a sitting president.

With its mix of political intrigue and post-apocalyptic drama, Paradise continues to rely heavily on character-driven storytelling, and Evans’ introduction adds further depth to its evolving narrative.