Charlie Puth announces first pregnancy with wife Brooke in new music video

Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke Sansone are going to be a family of three!

The 33-year-old singer announced the exciting news in the music video for song, Changes, which was released on YouTube on Thursday, October 16.

In the video, Charlie Puth stands beside Brooke, who is wearing a red sweater and resting her hands on her stomach.

He then gently places his hands over hers and looks down at her with loving eyes before walking away together.

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section to extend their heartfelt wishes to the parents-to-be.

“Congrats on the baby!” one wrote.

While another added, “NEW BABY AND A NEW ALBUM??!!!!”

“Congrats Charlie & Brooke!” a third added.

A fourth gushed, “Congratulations on a little one?? Is that what I’m seeing?? So happy for you!! Great video!!”

According to a press release, Puth “reflects on ‘Changes’” in the music video “both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone.”

The joyous new comes just a month after Puth and the public relations coordinator celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 7.

Changes is the new single from the Putt’s fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!, which is set to release on March 6, 2026 via Atlantic Records.