Charlie’s Angels stars mark 50 years with reunion

On April 6, 2026, the stars of Charlie’s Angels gathered for a celebratory reunion at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. To mark the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking television series that revolutionized entertainment, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd took the stage together.

Jaclyn Smith reflected on the show’s revolutionary impact, claiming the series significantly shifted viewer expectations regarding women on television. In stark contrast to the conventions of 1970s TV, Charlie’s Angels featured three women confronting danger rather than being rescued from it. Smith highlighted how the show’s legacy extended well beyond mere amusement, allowing women to portray autonomous lifestyles that defied gender norms. While ABC was initially skeptical, the audience’s enthusiastic response kept the show in the top ten, proving the concept’s long-term appeal and commercial sustainability.

Kate Jackson disclosed the unexpected origins of the series, revealing it was initially titled Alley Cats. That darker, rejected concept involved chains and whips until producer Aaron Spelling sought Jackson’s input. She proposed an entirely new vision inspired by an oil painting of angels in Spelling’s office, while the idea for Charlie’s disembodied voice came from the speaker box on Spelling’s desk. Jackson also noted that she eventually switched roles to play Sabrina Duncan instead of Kelly Garrett.

The three stars also spoke candidly about the professional and personal sacrifices required by such a demanding series. Jackson shocked the audience by revealing that, by the year 2000, she had received only $80 from Sony for all merchandise royalties since the show’s inception. Contractual obligations also forced Jaclyn Smith to pass up the opportunity to be a “Bond Girl,” while Jackson had to turn down a role in Kramer vs. Kramer due to scheduling conflicts. Reflecting on her later life, Jackson shared that she eventually left acting for twenty years to focus on being a full-time mother.

“Three women chasing danger instead of being rescued from danger… our show was the first of its kind. It gave women permission to be independent, to break out of the mold, and not be defined by men,” Smith stated.

The event took an emotional turn when the actresses discussed their personal health struggles. Cheryl Ladd revealed for the first time that she has been recovering from an aggressive form of breast cancer that tested her resilience. Having already battled the disease themselves, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson offered their full support. Smith shared that she had sent Ladd her own wigs when Ladd began chemotherapy, crediting her own recovery to the support of her family and friends. The trio concluded by urging the audience never to ignore concerning symptoms, emphasizing the critical importance of early detection and regular mammograms.