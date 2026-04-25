Charlize Theron confirms plans to move to Australia

Charlize Theron revealed that she plans to move to Australia as it is an “incredible place.”

During her appearance on 10 News, she further noted, “Mark my words, I will live in Australia one day. It truly is, for me, an incredible place”.

The actress further shared that her kids also fell in love with the country while visiting her on set. She added, “My children came out to visit me, and they fell in love with it, and they just never pay attention to where we are on location.” The mother of two noted, “My oldest was like: ‘Can we live here, Mum?’ and ‘I was like: ‘I know, right? It’s incredible.”

Aside from Australia’s natural beauty, the Fast X star said that she also fell in love with the people. “I love the people,” she said. ‘I love how feisty they are, and the tenacity, and I just think the place is absolutely gorgeous.’

Charlize added, “So, yeah, I think this is my future. So, whether you like it or not, I’m coming”. Charlize Theron’s new film Apex is currently available to watch on Netflix.

For those unversed, the 50-year-old actress was recently in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, to film her new project, Apex.