Charlize Theron has heaped praise on her The Odyssey co-star Matt Damon, revealing she was impressed by the dramatic physical transformation he underwent for Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s classic tale.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting the film, Theron couldn’t hide her admiration for Damon’s physique, which he developed to portray the legendary Greek king Odysseus.

“I’ve seen him without all of that suit on. He’s incredible. Incredible,” Theron said. “I’m like staring at him weirdly. I’m looking at his a* right now. I shouldn’t do that! That’s just wrong. He looked amazing, yes.”

Theron stars as the nymph goddess Calypso, who becomes involved with Odysseus after he is stranded on her island during his long journey home following the Trojan War.

Damon, who is married to Luciana Barroso, underwent a significant fitness transformation for the demanding role. According to People, the actor reduced his weight from around 200 pounds to 167 pounds through a disciplined diet and rigorous training regimen.

The Odyssey marks the second collaboration between Theron and Damon after they previously appeared together in the 2000 film The Legend of Bagger Vance, directed by Robert Redford.

The star-studded cast of The Odyssey also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Samantha Morton.