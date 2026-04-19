Charlize Theron Recalls Traumatic Night Her Mother Did An Unimaginable Act

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is speaking candidly about a harrowing event from her teenage years — the night her mother, Gerda, shot and killed her father in self-defense at their South Africa home in 1991.

Theron, now 50, was 15 at the time. She told The New York Times Magazine that the incident began when her father, Charles Theron, became angry because she didn’t greet him after returning from a movie with her uncle. “I had to pee really badly. So I ran into the house to get to the toilet, and he took that as me being rude,” Theron explained. Respect for elders is a major cultural norm in South Africa, and her father, who was drunk, “spiraled”.

Sensing trouble, Theron told her mother she thought they should separate and asked her to say she was asleep when her father got home. Later that night, her father broke into the house by shooting through steel doors with his brother, making it clear he intended to kill them. Theron and her mother barricaded themselves in her bedroom, holding the door shut with their bodies.

“He just stepped back and started shooting through the door. And this is the crazy thing: Not one bullet hit us,” she recalled. Her mother then retrieved a gun from the safe. When her father went to get more weapons, Gerda shot him, killing him. She also fired one shot down the hallway that ricocheted and hit his brother in the hand.

The shooting was ruled self-defense, and Gerda faced no charges. Theron said her mother coped by moving forward immediately. “The next morning she sent me to school. She was just like, ‘We’re going to move on.’ Not necessarily the healthiest thing, but it worked for us”.

Theron said she’s no longer haunted by the tragedy and speaks about it to help others feel less alone. “I’m not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it,” she said. “I think, for me, it’s just always been that this story really is about growing up with addicts and what that does to a person”.

The actress, known for Monster and Mad Max: Fury Road, noted that her father was an alcoholic who was “so drunk that he shouldn’t have been able to walk” the night he came home with a gun. She said the incident highlights the impact of family violence and addiction.