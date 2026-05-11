Charlize Theron and Kormákur are ready to reunite. An action thriller, Six Clean Kills all set to release at Universal Pictures. The project is directed and produced by Kormákur, while Theron is also on board to star. Details are still kept undercover, but Stan Parish is writing the script based on his unreleased novel.

On April 24, the reveal of the new collaboration follows the muscular showing of Apex, a survival adventure thriller that scored strong reviews and even stronger viewership numbers for Netflix after hitting the streamer. Taron Egerton also starred in the feature that actually saw its viewership numbers rise in the second week.

Theron will produce through her Secret Menu first-look deal with Universal Pictures, along with AJ Dix and Beth Kono. Kormákur will produce through Blueeyes Productions. Parish will executive produce. The project began coalescing last year, after the two had completed the arduous but clearly satisfying production on Apex.

Theron is part of the family at Universal, thanks to appearing in three of the studio’s signature Fast and Furious movies.

Kormákur is the Icelandic director who previously helmed 101 Reykjavík, Jar City, and Everest, stories set against harsh backdrops with themes of survival and emotional extremes. He previously worked with Universal on Beast, a survival drama that saw Idris Elba square off against a killer lion.

Kormákur is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners. Theron is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Parish is repped by CAA, The Book Group, and Jackoway Austen.