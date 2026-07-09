Charlotte Griffiths makes big claim about Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex’s Prince Harry multi-million-pound legal war against the British press hit a dramatic hurdle following the courtroom disclosure of private messages between Prince Harry and Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large, Charlotte Griffiths.

The texts, which date back to late 2011 and early 2012, emerged during Harry’s ongoing privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail. The disclosure has triggered an intense media storm, as the playful nature of the messages directly contradicts the Duke’s formal witness statements.

During cross-examination in the High Court, ANL’s legal team presented a series of historical Facebook and text exchanges that paint a surprisingly familiar picture of Harry’s past relationship with the media.

According to court documents, a 27-year-old Prince Harry initiated contact using a private profile, writing: “It’s H, in case u were confused by the name and picture!!!”

The Nicknames: Griffiths playfully dubbed the Prince “Mr. Mischief” and “H-Bomb,” while Harry refers to the journalist affectionately as “sugar.”

“Movie Snuggles” and Country Weekends: In one of the final messages of the thread, Harry signs off by telling Griffiths he “misses our movie snuggles,” following a shared weekend house party in the English countryside.

The Signature: The Duke frequently signed off on his correspondence to the reporter with “Mwah” and multiple kisses.

Why This Evidentiary Twist Matters

The release of these messages marks a significant blow to Prince Harry’s broader legal strategy. Taking the witness stand, the Duke of Sussex firmly asserted that he had never been friendly with tabloid journalists and maintained zero tolerance for media figures within his social circle.

Harry testified that he met Griffiths only once at a mutual friend’s gathering and abruptly severed ties the moment he realized her profession. However, the digital trail presented by defense barristers demonstrates a prolonged, multi-week flirtation that went far beyond a single accidental introduction.

Legal commentators note that while the messages do not suggest a serious romantic relationship, they severely complicate Harry’s core argument: that the press obtained details of his youth purely through illegal means rather than legitimate social networking and loose circles.

Associated Newspapers continues to vigorously deny the claims of unlawful information gathering brought forward by Prince Harry and other high-profile figures, including Sir Elton John. Defense lawyers argue that stories regarding the Prince’s early life were secured entirely through legitimate industry channels-including his own inner circle.

With the trial exposing deep inconsistencies in the Duke’s testimony, royal experts suggest this legal setback could have lasting reputational and financial impacts on the Sussexes’ ongoing media strategy in the UK.