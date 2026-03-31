Charlotte Jørgensen details 'horrifying' LaGuardia plane collision

Charlotte Jørgensen reflected on the horrifying experience during the Air Canada flight accident.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jorgensen began her post, sharing that she boarded Air Canada Flight 8646 for a “fabulous weekend in Montreal”. She began her post, revealing that she is among the survivors of the Air Canada plane crash.

After noting that most people have probably heard of the incident by now, she said that she owes her life to Forest and Gunther, “two brave souls.” She further noted, “They made the ultimate sacrifice so that we all could live…. I am indebted to them and my thoughts are with their families”. While Jørgensen said that on the night of the crash, she “felt nothing as adrenaline was rushing through my body,” things have changed as the days have gone by.

She said, “The days after have been tough – physically, mentally and emotionally” She continued, “will be taking time to heal”. She also noted, “I am grateful for all the love I have received, and I send you all an extra warm hug”.

The dancer ended her post by thanking her Dancing with the Stars “family for their “care and concern.”

Seventy-two passengers and four crew members were on board the CRJ-900 aircraft, while 39 people on the plane and two officers on the firetruck, which was responding to reports of an unknown odour in the cockpit of another plane, when the crash occurred, were transported to a hospital.

The majority have since been released. PEOPLE previously spoke to U.S.-based aviation safety expert Anthony Brickhouse, who praised the pilots and said that while the crash resulted in fatalities, it could have been much worse.

“The photos are dramatic,” he said of the damaged passenger jet, “and they literally speak to how fast that aircraft was going and how much energy it had when it impacted the firetruck.” “Sadly, we had two fatalities, the captain and the first officer, but looking at those pictures, it’s miraculous that we didn’t have more,” he continued.

A week after an Air Canada passenger jet crashed into a firetruck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on March 22, killing captain Antoine Forest and first officer Mackenzie Gunther, Jørgensen is opening up about her experience on Instagram.