Charlotte signs F Idan Toklomati through 2028-29

Charlotte FC signed forward Idan Toklomati to a new contract through 2028-29 with an option through 2029-30, the team announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Israeli international delivered 13 goals and four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions with Charlotte last season.

“Idan is a top talent that we were able to sign at 19 and has blossomed into one of Major League Soccer’s brightest talents,” Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta said.

Toklomati, who occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot, joined the team from Israel’s Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2024.

“He is a player who believed in our development pathway for him, and during his first full season with the first team, he scored double-digit goals,” Krneta said. “Our aim, as well as Idan’s, is to win trophies for the Carolinas, and this extension is an important piece of our long-term roster-building strategy.”

Charlotte FC will open the 2026 regular season on Saturday at St. Louis City SC.