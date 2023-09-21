Charsi Tikka owner arrested for ‘molesting’ foreign tourists

PESHAWAR: The owner of one of the most famous eateries in Pakistan, Charsi Tikka, Nisar Charsi has been arrested by police for molesting foreign tourists, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Several videos of Nisar Charsi, the owner of the famous Peshawar-based eatery ‘Charsi Tikka’ in Namak Mandi Food Street, went viral on social media in which he was misbehaving with women tourists from foreign countries.

Peshawar police arrested Nisar yesterday after receiving several complaints from citizens for molesting foreign tourists. A case was lodged against Nisar at Shah Qabool police station over the complaint of SI Naeem.

Police said that Namak Mandi Food Street – Peshawar is one of the favourite places of tourists. They added that a large number of tourists including foreigners used to visit the food street, as well as Nisar’s Charsi Tikka for having traditional cuisines.

After his arrest, police produced Nisar before the magistrate’s court in Peshawar. The local court approved the bail of the eatery’s owner.